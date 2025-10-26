Speeding car overturns on Hyderabad’s JNTU flyover, 2 detained.

Hyderabad: A speeding car created panic on the JNTU flyover in Hyderabad on Sunday morning, October 26. The incident occurred around 7:50 am when the car, ascending the flyover after passing the Rythu Bazar junction, lost control.

It first rammed into the road divider and then hit a two-wheeler before overturning.

Police rushed to the JNTU area upon receiving information and carried out rescue operations. According to officials, the vehicle had five occupants: two men and three women.

The two men were identified as students from Sudan, while the women reportedly left the spot after booking another cab immediately following the crash.

Investigators are probing whether the car had been rented or borrowed.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the Sudanese students reside in Shamshabad while pursuing their studies in Hyderabad. They have been taken into custody for questioning as part of the investigation.