Speeding car rams into actor Balakrishna’s house in Hyderabad

Balakrishna resides at a palatial house located at Jubilee Hills Road no. 45

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 18th May 2022 4:36 pm IST
Speeding car rams into actor Balakrishna's house in Hyderabad
Nandamuri Balakrishna (Instagram)

Hyderabad: A speeding car rammed into the gate of Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s house on May 17. According to reports, the Mahindra Thar, which was being driven by a woman, hit a divider, overturned and crashed into the gate of the actor’s house here at Jubilee Hills Road no. 45.

The accident happened when the woman was trying to make way for an ambulance behind her. She tested negative for drunk drinking, reports said.

R V K Rao, a photojournalist took to Twitter to share the video of police officers questioning the driver. He captioned the video, “A Speeding Mahindra Thar rammed into the fence of tollywood actor and #MLABalakrishna’s residence at Jubilee Hills. A woman driving the car was tested negative for drunk driving. @NewIndianXpress @HiHyderabad @Balaya_actor.”

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button