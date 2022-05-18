Speeding car rams into actor Balakrishna’s house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A speeding car rammed into the gate of Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s house on May 17. According to reports, the Mahindra Thar, which was being driven by a woman, hit a divider, overturned and crashed into the gate of the actor’s house here at Jubilee Hills Road no. 45.

The accident happened when the woman was trying to make way for an ambulance behind her. She tested negative for drunk drinking, reports said.

R V K Rao, a photojournalist took to Twitter to share the video of police officers questioning the driver. He captioned the video, “A Speeding Mahindra Thar rammed into the fence of tollywood actor and #MLABalakrishna’s residence at Jubilee Hills. A woman driving the car was tested negative for drunk driving. @NewIndianXpress @HiHyderabad @Balaya_actor.”