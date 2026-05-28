Speeding car rams parked lorry in Hyderabad, two hurt

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital by locals who rushed to the spot after the accident in NTR Nagar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th May 2026 10:37 am IST
Speeding car rams parked lorry in Hyderabad, two hurt
Speeding car rams parked lorry in Hyderabad, two hurt

Hyderabad: Two persons were seriously injured after a speeding car rammed into a stationary lorry parked on the roadside at NTR Nagar under the LB Nagar police station limits in Hyderabad.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the car crashed into the parked lorry. Though the airbags in the vehicle deployed during the impact, the occupants sustained serious injuries.

Locals who noticed the accident immediately rushed to the spot, shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital for treatment and alerted the police.

Subhan Bakery

The injured are currently undergoing treatment. Police are investigating the incident.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th May 2026 10:37 am IST

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