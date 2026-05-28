Speeding car rams parked lorry in Hyderabad, two hurt

Hyderabad: Two persons were seriously injured after a speeding car rammed into a stationary lorry parked on the roadside at NTR Nagar under the LB Nagar police station limits in Hyderabad.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the car crashed into the parked lorry. Though the airbags in the vehicle deployed during the impact, the occupants sustained serious injuries.

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Locals who noticed the accident immediately rushed to the spot, shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital for treatment and alerted the police.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment. Police are investigating the incident.