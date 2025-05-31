Speeding lorry hits trolley auto in Gachibowli, one dead, 13 injured

Hyderabad: A speeding concrete mixing lorry, operating during restricted hours, rammed into a trolley auto carrying migrant workers in Gachibowli around 9:30 am on May 30, leaving one dead and 13 injured.

The deceased has been identified as Dilkhush.

According to reports, a group of labourers was en route to Vattinagulapally road for work when the RMC lorry, coming from the same direction, crashed into their vehicle from behind, overturning the auto.

Soon after the accident, the accused driver fled the scene.

The workers, hailing from Bihar, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, sustained mostly minor injuries, while one of the two severely injured remains in critical condition.

A case has been registered, and police are attempting to trace the accused.

Further investigation is underway.