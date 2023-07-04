SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Cochin found to have burst tyre

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2023 11:44 pm IST
New Delhi: SpiceJet flight SG-17 from Dubai to Cochin on Tuesday was found to have a burst tyre during the routine post-flight inspection, an airline spokesperson said.

The incident occurred during the post-flight walk around when the airline’s ground crew discovered that the number 2 tyre on the Boeing 737 aircraft had burst.

A SpiceJet statement regarding the incident, reassured passengers that all system parameters were normal throughout the flight, and the landing itself was smooth.

“On July 4, SpiceJet Boeing 737 operated flight SG-17 from Dubai (DXB) to Cochin (COK). During the post-flight walk around, the number 2 tyre was found burst. All system parameters were normal during and post-flight, and the landing was smooth,” the airline spokesperson said.

