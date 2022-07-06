SpiceJet freighter returns to Kolkata after weather radar glitch

Photo of PTI PTI|   Updated: 6th July 2022 2:47 pm IST
New Delhi: SpiceJet said its freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata on Tuesday as the pilots realised after take off that its weather radar was not working.

This is at least the eighth incident of technical malfunction happening on SpiceJet aircraft in the last 18 days.

On Tuesday itself, the airline’s Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla-Mumbai flight did priority landing in Maharashtra’s capital city after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.

“On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Boeing 737 freighter was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Chongqing. After take-off, the weather radar was not showing the weather. The PIC (pilot-in-command) decided to return to Kolkata. The aircraft landed safely at Kolkata,” SpiceJet spokesperson told PTI on Wednesday.

Since Tuesday, Spicejet has been facing a number of issues forcing it to make an emergency landing in Karachi in once instance under suspicions of a fuel leak. Another issue that surfaced on the same day was a crack on an aircraft’s windshield.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

