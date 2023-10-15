SpiceJet to operate its second flight to Tel Aviv under Operation Ajay

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th October 2023 9:54 pm IST
SpiceJet’ Board grants approval for issuance of equity shares

New Delhi: SpiceJet on Sunday said it will be operating its second flight from the national capital to Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

It will be the second flight to be operated by SpiceJet under Operation Ajay to bring back Indians from Israel where tensions are high in the wake of the conflict with the militant group Hamas.

Also Read
Fourth flight with 274 Indian nationals flies out from Israel

The airline will operate a flight with an A340 aircraft from Delhi to Tel Aviv on Sunday and the flight will return on Monday morning.

MS Education Academy

“SpiceJet’s first evacuation flight from Israel, carrying 320 Indian passengers, touched down in Delhi at 8.10 am today,” the airline said in a statement.

Against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Air India and SpiceJet have operated four flights to and from Tel Aviv since Friday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th October 2023 9:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button