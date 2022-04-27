‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ adds over 200 new characters

Mumbai: The never-before-seen footage of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, which is a sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, was unveiled to a packed audience at CinemaCon, the annual exhibition trade show, which is currently underway in Las Vegas, reports ‘Variety’.

They’re also upping the body count. While the first movie had 40 characters, the sequel has 240.

After turning ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ into a critical and commercial smash, the filmmakers hyped up a crowd of movie theatre owners by showing an exclusive look at the first 15 minutes of the follow-up ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’. As per ‘Variety‘, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller also announced the next instalment, previously denoted as ‘Part II’ will be titled ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’.

Also Read Deepika Padukone to be part of Cannes 2022 Film Festival jury

‘Across the Spider-Verse’ continues the story of Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore). Lord and Miller also teased some details about the sequel before unveiling it to the audience. The new movie will take place in six universes.

Theatre owners were treated to footage so raw, the computer-generated graphics were not in their final form. Lord and Miller have plenty of time to touch up the animation. ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ is not set to release until June 2, 2023, and ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’ is not opening until March 29, 2024.