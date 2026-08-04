Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats Avengers: Endgame box office record

Los Angeles: “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” broke the “Avengers: Endgame” record for the biggest North American opening weekend with USD 360 million in ticket sales from theatres in the US and Canada, Sony Pictures said.

Sony on Sunday projected that “Spider-Man” would net an estimated USD 355 million in its first weekend playing in 4,487 theatres, just barely missing the 2019 “Avengers: Endgame” record of USD 357 million. But the fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland had a stronger than expected Sunday and ultimately came in ahead.

Tom Rothman, the chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group said in a statement on Monday, “records are made to be broken, but we will take great pride in this one, for as long as we hold it.”

Before “Avengers: Endgame”, no movie had opened over USD 300 million domestically. The previous record holders were “Avengers: Infinity War”, which launched with USD 257 million in 2018, and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (USD 247 million in 2015).

In December 2021, during the pandemic, the third Holland Spider-Man movie “No Way Home”, earned a place on the list with a USD 260 million debut on its way to USD 1.9 billion globally.

The high-earning combination of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey”, which share actors Holland, Zendaya and Jon Bernthal, also propelled a record weekend overall for movie theatres in the US and Canada.

According to Rentrak, the domestic box office overall is up over 15 per cent from last year with over $6.2 billion in ticket sales to date.