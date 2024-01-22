Spirit of Freedom: Habeeb Yusuf Marfani donated everything he had to Netaji’s INA

When Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose launched his fight for the freedom of India from British rule, several likeminded people offered him their whole hearted support and help. But these people and their sacrifices have now been largely forgotten. One such man was Abdul Habeeb Yusuf Marfani, a wealthy businessman who donated all of his fortune totalling one crore and three lakh rupees, to the Indian National Army (INA). Back then it was a princely sum and it helped the INA immensely.

Marfani hailed from the town of Dhoraji in Saurashtra but later the family settled in Rangoon where they set up a flourishing and diverse range of businesses. During the Second World War, When Netaji took charge of the Indian National Army and revived its flagging strength Marfani was the first to come forward to donate a massive amount to the leader for strengthening his army. Netaji honoured him by awarding the Sevak-e Hind medal.

He was the first person who was presented with this medal by Netaji himself. Marfani’s donation was in the form of cash as well as jewellery and property deeds. Reportedly Netaji was very moved by the patriotism and generosity displayed by Marfani. He declared: “I feel very happy about what Seth Marfani has done for the liberation movement. It is extremely commendable.”

Later Netaji realised that after the donation Marfani had become a pauper. So he asked Marfani what he wanted in return for donating his entire property. Marfani replied: “Give me the uniform of a soldier of the INA. I have donated my valuables. Now allow me to give my blood. I only want freedom for India and nothing else.”

His grand gesture inspired many others to come forward with donations. Several of the donations came from poor people like farmers, daily wage earners and coolies too. They donated whatever they could even if it was a few meagre rupees. In fact, Netaji was caught in two minds about whether it was right to take away the small earnings of these poor people. But at that stage one of his aides told him that he should not reject their sentiment or they will feel hurt and therefore Netaji obliged.

The qualities of generosity and sacrifice are held in high esteem in all cultures throughout the world. All people recognise that it takes a big heart and a great soul to be so generous. Whenever Netaji and his deeds are remembered, it is important to also remember the deeds of the men who stood behind the scenes and supported the freedom struggle with everything that they had.