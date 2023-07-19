Spitting row: House of accused demolished amid ‘cheers’ in Ujjain

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district demolished ‘illegal portion’ of the house of a Muslim man, who was booked for allegedly spitting water on a religious procession, Mahakal ki Sawari, on July 17.

The house was bulldozed in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh amidst beating of drums and loud cheers by a group of people who had arrived to witness the demolition on Wednesday.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media. In the video, a bulldozer is seen razing down the house, while some people are cheering and beating drums. Policemen are also seen standing near the demolition site.

The house belonged to one of the three accused who were arrested on Monday July 17.

It started when a devotee from the procession captured video of a minor boy standing on terrace with a bottle of water in hand, and alleged that he was spitting on the procession. Following the incident, a complaint was filed with the Ujjain police, who later arrested two minor brothers among three.

The complainant, Sawan Lot, and his friends Yogesh Bgmar and Ajay Khatri, told the police that when the procession reached Tanki Chowk, they saw three unknown boys spitting on the devotees.

While addressing the media after the demolition, Ujjain’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) said that some people tried to disturb religious harmony. The police booked the accused to maintain peace.

“The Ujjain Municipal Corporation and the Revenue Department were informed about the illegal encroachment belonging to the accused, the family were informed after sending a notice to them” ASP added.

The accused were booked under several sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 153A (offence committed in a place of worship) of the IPC.