Delhi domestic help abuse case: IndiGo suspends pilot

Without specifically mentioning the case, an IndiGo spokesperson said it is aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly involves an individual employed by the airline.

Updated: 19th July 2023 5:32 pm IST
A Delhi couple assaulted by locals for allegedly torturing their 10-year-old domestic help (Screengrab: ANI)

New Delhi: Amid a social media uproar over a pilot and her husband being beaten up for allegedly abusing a minor domestic help, IndiGo on Wednesday said it has taken off flying duty an employee from duties and the matter is being investigated.

Without specifically mentioning the case, an IndiGo spokesperson said it is aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly involves an individual employed by the airline.

“We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the employee has been derostered from official duties,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Video: Pilot, husband thrashed for tormenting 10-year-old help

A 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at a couple’s house in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka was allegedly beaten up by the two on Wednesday, following which a mob manhandled the duo, police said.

The accused Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33) have been arrested for assaulting the minor, they said.

According to the police, the woman works as a pilot in a private airline while her husband is deployed as a ground staff at another carrier.


