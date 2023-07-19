Video: Pilot, husband thrashed for tormenting 10-year-old help

A couple from Dwaraka, New Delhi were assaulted by a group for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old girl who they hired as a domestic help.

In a video that has gone viral, the couple were thrashed by the locals. The woman’s hair was pulled by a group of women, and her husband, who tried to save her from the mob, was beaten by a group of men.

At one point, she starts screaming “sorry” but the assault continues.

It is alleged that the couple hired a 10-year-old girl as their domestic help two months back. One day, a relative of the girl recognised injuries on her body. The relative immediately lodged a police complaint.

The police reached the spot and took the couple away. Case registered u/s 323 (voluntarily causing hurt.),324 (when a person is voluntarily hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon or means),342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) IPC and Child Labour Act, 75 JJ Act.

According to police, the couple works in the airline industry. While the wife is a pilot, the designation of the husband is unknown.

The child was medically examined and the case was registered based on her statement.