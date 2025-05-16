Spl trains from Hyderabad to Kalaburagi for Urs-e-Hazrat Khwaja Bandan Nawaz

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of special unreserved trains between Hyderabad and Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) to accommodate the anticipated surge in passengers during the Urs-e-Hazrat Khwaja Bandan Nawaz festival.

According to SCR chief public relations officer Sridhar, a total of four special trains will run on this route.

Two trains will operate from Hyderabad to Kalaburagi and two in the reverse direction, with these services scheduled for May 17 and 18.

These special arrangements aim to facilitate the travel of devotees attending the festival in Kalaburagi.

Also Read 8 summer special trains from Secunderabad to Tirupati announced

Spl trains between Charlapalli and Vishakapatnam

In addition to the festival specials, SCR is also introducing two summer special trains between Charlapalli (Hyderabad) and Visakhapatnam to address the seasonal rush.

On May 17, a special train (07441) will depart from Charlapalli to Visakhapatnam at 2:00 pm. The return service (07442) will leave Visakhapatnam for Charlapalli at 11:00 pm on May 18.