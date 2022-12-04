‘Splitsvilla X4’ Split: Uorfi calls Kashish boring; ‘we are different’ is the retort

Mumbai: Uorfi Javed and Kashish Thakur are seen fighting with each other on the dating-based reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’. Uorfi even calls Kashish ‘boring’ and asks him to ‘shut his mouth’.

After a few male contestants try to fill Uorfi’s ears against Kashish, Uorfi tries to figure out who is wrong and who is right. Moreover, a huge fight breaks out between Kashish and Aagaz Akhtar for this whole reason.

Finally, Kashish tries to clarify his point by saying: “Uorfi, tell me one thing.”

Uorfi says: “Just shut up.”

Kashish replies: “I am not going to shut up. Don’t tell me this.”

Uorfi adds: “My nature is different and I am fun loving. You are really boring. ‘Agar mai kisi se chipak jau to bolo’ (If I go and stick with someone, then say anything).”

Kashish says: “Uorfi, we are very different personalities.”

To this, Uorfi agrees and says: “Yes, we are very different and I don’t want to be with you.”

To this, Kashish says: “Yes, same.”

Earlier, Both were seen sharing some romantic moments with Uorfi doing everything to woo the ‘Roadies Xtreme’ winner.

She expressed her feelings for him by saying: “‘Maine toh haan kardi hai, ab tumhari bari (I already said yes and now it’s your turn). I will come and convince your mother too. I know I am extremely outgoing and controversial, but no one knows who the real Uorfi is.”