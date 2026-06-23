Sports Minister assures Atiqa Mir of support in F1 journey

New Delhi: Rising Indian racer Atiqa Mir, who is all of 11, called on Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after her recent success in the Champions of the Future Academy (COTFA) Round 2 in Greece.

Mandaviya met Atiqa and her family at his residence on June 7 and offered the Mumbai-born karter full support in her challenge-filled journey to Formula 1, where no female has reached since 1992.

Atiqa is the first Indian to be supported by the F1 Academy.

“Thank you sir for the encouragement and all the valuable advice. Hon’ble Minister appreciated my recent performances that have made India proud. He also assured me all possible help and support in securing my dream of a Formula One Seat,” wrote Atiqa on social media.

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The photos of the meeting were also shared by the Sports Minister on social media.

In the last week of May, Atiqa became only the third driver in COTFA’s history to complete a sweep Round 2.2 of the championship by topping qualifying and heats before winning the finals by a massive margin.

Mandaviya is keen on bringing Formula 1 back to India, which last hosted the mega event in 2013.