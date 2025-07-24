Spurious toddy case: Death toll rises to 12 in Telangana

Hyderabad: One more person has succumbed while undergoing treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Thursday, July 24, after the alleged consumption of adulterated toddy, bringing the death toll in the case to 12.

The deceased has been identified as A Vijay, 35, who had been receiving treatment at NIMS since July 9. He was initially admitted to Gandhi Hospital on July 8 to but was later shifted to NIMS, reported The Hindu.

According to the report, Vijay succumbed to sepsis and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS), which is a condition where infection leads to systemic inflammation, eventually causing organ failure.

It further said that Vijay succumbed at 1:22 am, and the local police station was informed of his death.

Earlier this month, dozens of people were hospitalised after consuming toddy in Kukatpally and surrounding areas on July 6 and 7. The victims showed symptoms of diarrhoea, low blood pressure, dizziness and fatigue.

Affected people are undergoing treatment at NIMS and Gandhi Hospital. Autopsy reports of the deceased have suggested the presence of chemical adulterants in the toddy.

Officials suspect that methanol, chloral hydrate or Alprazolam had been mixed with the toddy.

Telangana Human Rights Commission took cognisance of the incident and directed the Revenue Department to submit a detailed report by August 20.

Following this, the Prohibition and Excise Department conducted raids in several parts of Hyderabad and seized hundreds of litres of toddy. The Telangana Excise Department has also suspended Balanagar Excise SHO Venukumar.