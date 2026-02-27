Sr priest MV Soundararajan of Chilkur Balaji Temple passes away at 90

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers express grief over the demise of the Chilkur Balaji Temple chief priest.

Hyderabad: MV Soundararajan, chief priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple, passed away due to age-related ailments.

He was 90 years old at the time of his demise.

He had also served as a professor and Registrar at Osmania University.

Telangana, AP CMs extend condolences

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over his demise.

In a statement, he said Soundararajan had earned a distinguished reputation as a professor and Registrar at Osmania University and had played a significant role in spreading spiritual awareness.

He noted that Soundararajan was instrumental in bringing special recognition to the Chilkur Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief. In his condolence message, he stated that Soundararajan had worked throughout his life to protect temple traditions and autonomy.

He described his spiritual services as memorable and extended sympathies to the family members.

