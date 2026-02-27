Sr priest MV Soundararajan of Chilkur Balaji Temple passes away at 90.

Hyderabad: MV Soundararajan, chief priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple, passed away due to age-related ailments.

He was 90 years old at the time of his demise.

He had also served as a professor and Registrar at Osmania University.

Telangana, AP CMs extend condolences

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over his demise.

In a statement, he said Soundararajan had earned a distinguished reputation as a professor and Registrar at Osmania University and had played a significant role in spreading spiritual awareness.

He noted that Soundararajan was instrumental in bringing special recognition to the Chilkur Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief. In his condolence message, he stated that Soundararajan had worked throughout his life to protect temple traditions and autonomy.

చిలుకూరు బాలాజీ ఆలయ అర్చకులు సౌందర్ రాజన్ మరణం విచారకరం. ఆలయాల సంప్రదాయాలను, స్వతంత్రతను కాపాడేందుకు జీవితాంతం కృషి చేసిన సౌందర్ రాజన్ ఆధ్యాత్మిక సేవలు చిరస్మరణీయం. ఆయన ఆత్మ శాంతికై ప్రార్థిస్తూ… వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. pic.twitter.com/bg60YdtzWD — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 27, 2026

He described his spiritual services as memorable and extended sympathies to the family members.