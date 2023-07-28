Sreeleela in Pushpa 2? Here’s a crazy update

Hyderabad: Sreeleela, one of the most trending actresses in Telugu cinema currently, has quickly risen to the top of the industry. In addition to her other multiple commitments and endorsements, she is currently working on approximately ten Telugu films.

Sreeleela in Pushpa

The latest buzz has it that Sreeleela might bag another big offer soon. As per fresh reports, she has received a crazy offer from Allu Arjun. Sreeleela, a quick thinker who seizes every opportunity, has been asked to appear in a special song for Bunny’s upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule. However, the actress is yet to give a nod and is taking time to think about it.

So, what do you think? Will Sreeleela make an appearance in Pushpa, or will she decline?

Speaking about her other projects, she has Guntur Kaaram opposite Mahesh Babu and Bhagavanth Kesari in her kitty.

