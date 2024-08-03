Sreeleela looses work in Bollywood: Report

Hyderabad: Sreeleela, a prominent figure in Tollywood, recently appeared in “Guntur Kaaram” alongside Mahesh Babu. Despite challenges, Sreeleela remains a popular figure among the new generation of actresses.

Her talent and screen presence continue to captivate audiences, and she has several promising projects lined up. Notable among these are “Robinhood,” “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” and an upcoming film with Raviteja. These projects hold significant potential for Sreeleela to re-establish her position in Tollywood

In addition to her work in Telugu cinema, Sreeleela is also looking to expand her horizons. According to recent news, she has signed two Hindi projects, aiming to make her mark in Bollywood as well. This move signifies her ambition and determination to succeed across different film industries.

Interestingly, Sreeleela was almost cast in a major Hindi film. She was the first choice for the female lead in Varun Dhawan’s new film, directed by his father, the legendary David Dhawan. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, she had to decline the offer. As a result, the makers cast Mrunal Thakur in her place. The film, currently in production, is expected to be a madcap entertainer.