Sreeleela loses more work opportunities in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Sreeleela, a promising actor in Telugu cinema, appears to be facing some difficulties with her roles. Not only was she replaced in Vijay Deverakonda’s twelfth film, there are now reports suggesting that she has been ousted from Nithin’s next project, Robinhood. Let’s take a closer look.

The Initial Announcement

Sreeleela was initially announced as the female lead opposite Nithin in “Robinhood,” produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The project, directed by Venky Kudumula, generated excitement as it marked the reunion of Nithin and Sreeleela after their successful outing in “Bheeshma.”

Sreeleela (Instagram)

However, the casting landscape shifted. Earlier, this film had Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead role, but then Sreeleela replaced her. Now, reports indicate that Raashi Khanna has stepped in to replace Sreeleela. But hold on! A few insiders reveal that Raashi is doing a special role and a special song in the film, while Sreeleela remains intact.

Sreeleela’s Stardom and Selectivity

Since her debut in 2021, Sreeleela has swiftly climbed the ladder of success. Her portrayal in films like Pelli SandaD, Bhagavanth Kesari, and Guntur Kaaram has garnered critical acclaim and a massive fan following. However, her other releases like Aadikeshava and Extra failed to make a significant impact. Despite having big projects like Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagath Singh, missing out on #VD12 might cost her.