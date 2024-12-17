Sreeleela’s 2025 lineup: Bollywood entry with Ibrahim & 4 other films

Hyderabad: Sreeleela, one of Telugu cinema’s rising stars, has quickly become a fan favorite. Known for her lively performances, stunning looks, and graceful dance moves, she has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. After a packed 2023, Sreeleela slowed down in 2024, choosing to focus on quality over quantity. But 2025 looks set to bring her back in full force with several exciting films.

Early Career and Success

Sreeleela made her debut in 2019 with Kiss and became a sensation with her energy and charm. Her career took off in 2022 and 2023 when she starred in hits like Dhamaka and Bhagavanth Kesari. While some of her films didn’t do well, her performances were always praised, making her a sought-after actress in Telugu cinema.

In 2024, Sreeleela appeared in only one major release, Guntur Kaaram, alongside Mahesh Babu. She also made a special appearance in Pushpa 2 with the trending song “Kisik.” The song’s catchy beats and her stunning dance moves made it a social media hit, keeping her in the spotlight.

Sreeleela’s Upcoming Projects in 2025

Sreeleela’s schedule for 2025 is packed with big films:

Robinhood with Nithiin

Mass Jathara with Raviteja

Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan

SK25, a highly anticipated film

She is also in talks for her Bollywood debut and other projects with stars like Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, Naveen Polishetty, and Siddhu Jonnalagadda.

With millions of followers, Sreeleela is a social media sensation. Her viral dance moves from Pushpa 2’s Kisik song have become a trend, further boosting her popularity.