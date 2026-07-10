Hyderabad: Gone are the days when films were the only source of income for celebrities. In today’s digital era, social media has emerged as a goldmine, with Instagram becoming one of the biggest earning platforms for actors and influencers alike. From glamorous brand collaborations to sponsored campaigns, celebrities are now making crores through their online presence.

Among the latest stars to cash in on Instagram‘s growing influence is actress Sreeleela, whose massive fan following of over 16M is translating into impressive earnings.

Sreeleela’s Instagram earnings

Sreeleela is not only winning hearts with her performances on screen but is also making a strong mark in the digital world. The actress enjoys a huge following on Instagram, where she regularly collaborates with leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands. Thanks to her popularity among young audiences, she has become one of the most sought-after celebrities for promotional campaigns.

According to reports, Sreeleela charges around Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for a single sponsored post or brand collaboration on Instagram. Her promotional content often garners millions of views and high engagement, making her a preferred choice for several brands looking to connect with younger consumers.

Monthy, yearly earnings through social media

As per industry estimates, the actress earns nearly Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh every month through Instagram alone. This takes her estimated annual earnings from the platform to an impressive Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore, highlighting how social media has become a lucrative source of income for today’s celebrities.

A quick look at Sreeleela’s Instagram profile reveals a steady stream of advertisements, fashion campaigns, beauty endorsements and lifestyle collaborations. With multiple brand promotions appearing on her page almost every week, the actress continues to strengthen her presence in the digital advertising space.

Sreeleela’s upcoming movies

On the professional front, Sreeleela has an exciting lineup ahead as she gears up for her Bollywood debut. She will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic drama. The actress also stars alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan in Diler, directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Maddock Films. The film is expected to hit theatres during the Diwali weekend in November 2026.