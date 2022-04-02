SRF more than doubles investors money in FY22, shares up 132%

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 2nd April 2022 6:50 pm IST
New Delhi: Those who invested in specialty chemical maker SRF’s shares bagged robust returns in the past 12 months.

Founded in 1970, the Gurugram-headquartered company is a multi-business chemicals conglomerate engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates.

The shares of the company rose 132 per cent during the period to Rs 2,625 at Friday closing.

The Centre’s intention to provide production-linked incentives for the specialty chemical sector likely to have attracted investors towards the company.

So far, the Centre has announced PLI schemes for over 10 sectors with an aim to make the country self-reliant and make India Inc part of the global supply chain.

In February, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Ministry is planning to bring a PLI scheme for the chemical sector to boost domestic production and exports.

