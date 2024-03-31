SRH vs GT IPL match today – Know their standings in points table

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), after climbing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table following their victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Uppal Stadium, are gearing up for a match with the Gujarat Titans (GT) today.

It will be the 12th match out of the 74 matches to be played between the 10 teams in the current IPL season.

SRH’s explosive form threatens GT in today’s IPL match

SRH is coming off a record-breaking total in the IPL, scoring 277 against MI to secure their first win of the season.

First-time skipper Shubman Gill’s GT started with a win at home against the Mumbai Indians but slipped in Chennai in their previous game.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Mandhar, B Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Shshant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, and Manav Suthar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, and Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Match starts at 3:30 pm.

Standings in IPL points table

Both SRH and GT have won one IPL match and lost one, securing two points each. However, due to Net Run Rate (NRR), SRH is in fourth position whereas GT is in eighth. The NRR of SRH is +0.675, whereas it is -1.425 for GT.

Here is the updated IPL points table.

IPL teams Number of matches played Number of matches won Number of matches lost NRR Points CSK 2 2 0 +1.979 4 KKR 2 2 0 +1.047 4 RR 2 2 0 +0.800 4 SRH 2 1 1 +0.675 2 LSG 2 1 1 +0.025 2 PBKS 3 1 1 -0.337 2 RCB 3 1 1 -0.711 2 GT 2 1 1 -1.425 2 DC 2 0 2 -0.528 0 MI 2 0 2 -0.925 0

If SRH wins today’s match, they may either remain in fourth position or climb up based on the updated NRR. On the other hand, if GT wins, the team will climb to fourth position, pushing SRH to fifth.