SRH co-owner Kavya Maran dances at Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium during IPL match

At the stadium, she was over the moon after SRH registered the highest-ever total in IPL history.

Updated: 28th March 2024 10:58 am IST
SRH co-owner Kavya Maran dances during IPL match (Image: X)

The co-owner of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kavya Maran, danced in joy on Wednesday after Heinrich Klaasen hit a six against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL match at Hyderabad’s Uppal stadium.

SRH beats MI by 31 runs at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

Meanwhile, SRH defeated MI by 31 runs in a high-scoring IPL match at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium on Wednesday.

SRH posted 277 for three, the highest total in IPL history, after being invited to bat first.

In reply, MI managed 246 for five in their allotted 20 overs, riding on a 34-ball 64 by Tilak Varma and Tim David’s 22-ball 42 not out.

Kavya Maran – Co-owner of SRH

Kavya Maran, who is the co-owner of SRH, is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the chairman and founder of the Sun Group.

As per a report by Mint, she holds a Commerce degree from Stella Maris College in Chennai and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Warwick Business School in the UK.

TSRTC to run buses for IPL matches at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

The Sun Group’s Sun TV Network not only owns SRH but also the SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa’s T20 league and Sun NXT.

In the current IPL season, SRH registered their first victory yesterday. Next, the team is going to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday.

