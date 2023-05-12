SRH vs LSG: TSRTC buses to ferry people to Uppal stadium from these stops

Buses will be available after the completion of the match at Uppal cricket stadium to pick up the return traffic by 7 pm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th May 2023 2:46 pm IST
Hyderabad: 60 special TSRTC to ferry people for IPL on May 13
TSRTC- (Representative image)

Hyderabad: As many as 60 TSRTC buses have been arranged exclusively in addition to the regular buses operating to Uppal’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (RGIC) on Saturday.

These buses will operate in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zone between 2 pm to 8:30 pm for the convenience of the spectators attending the IPL T20 cricket matches taking place in the city.

Two to four buses will ferry passengers between the following destinations

  • Uppal Stadium to MP
  • Ghatkesar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • HYT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • NGO’s colony to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • IBPM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • Lab Quarters to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • Koti to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • Afzalgunj to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • Lakdikapool to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • DSNR to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • JDM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • KPHB to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • MDCL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • MYP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • JBS to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • HPT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • ECIL X Roads to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • Bowinpally to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • Charminar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • Chandrayan Gutta to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • MP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • Kondapur to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • BHEL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
  • LB Nagar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

Buses will be available after the completion of the match at the Uppal stadium to pick up passengers returning, by 7 pm.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Uppal Skywalk ready for inauguration, Mehdipatnam Skywalk to follow soon

Additionally, controllers and enforcement squad teams are also available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at the Uppal Stadium.

People can contact depot Managers of DSNR- 9959226137 and CNT- 9959226143, HYT1- 9959226138 depots, (who are in-charge officers for monitoring the buses at the stadium) for buses related information.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th May 2023 2:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button