SRH vs LSG: TSRTC buses to ferry people to Uppal stadium from these stops

Hyderabad: As many as 60 TSRTC buses have been arranged exclusively in addition to the regular buses operating to Uppal’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (RGIC) on Saturday.

These buses will operate in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zone between 2 pm to 8:30 pm for the convenience of the spectators attending the IPL T20 cricket matches taking place in the city.

Two to four buses will ferry passengers between the following destinations

Uppal Stadium to MP

Ghatkesar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

HYT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

NGO’s colony to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

IBPM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

Lab Quarters to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

Koti to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

Afzalgunj to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

Lakdikapool to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

DSNR to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

JDM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

KPHB to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

MDCL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

MYP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

JBS to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

HPT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

ECIL X Roads to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

Bowinpally to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

Charminar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

Chandrayan Gutta to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

MP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

Kondapur to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

BHEL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

LB Nagar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal

Buses will be available after the completion of the match at the Uppal stadium to pick up passengers returning, by 7 pm.

Additionally, controllers and enforcement squad teams are also available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at the Uppal Stadium.

People can contact depot Managers of DSNR- 9959226137 and CNT- 9959226143, HYT1- 9959226138 depots, (who are in-charge officers for monitoring the buses at the stadium) for buses related information.