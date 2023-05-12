SRH vs LSG: TSRTC buses to ferry people to Uppal stadium from these stops

Hyderabad: As many as 60 TSRTC buses have been arranged exclusively in addition to the regular buses operating to Uppal’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (RGIC) on Saturday.
These buses will operate in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zone between 2 pm to 8:30 pm for the convenience of the spectators attending the IPL T20 cricket matches taking place in the city.
Two to four buses will ferry passengers between the following destinations
- Uppal Stadium to MP
- Ghatkesar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- HYT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- NGO’s colony to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- IBPM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- Lab Quarters to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- Koti to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- Afzalgunj to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- Lakdikapool to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- DSNR to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- JDM to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- KPHB to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- MDCL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- MYP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- JBS to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- HPT to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- ECIL X Roads to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- Bowinpally to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- Charminar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- Chandrayan Gutta to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- MP to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- Kondapur to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- BHEL to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
- LB Nagar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal
Buses will be available after the completion of the match at the Uppal stadium to pick up passengers returning, by 7 pm.
Additionally, controllers and enforcement squad teams are also available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at the Uppal Stadium.
People can contact depot Managers of DSNR- 9959226137 and CNT- 9959226143, HYT1- 9959226138 depots, (who are in-charge officers for monitoring the buses at the stadium) for buses related information.