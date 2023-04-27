Hyderabad: Uppal Skywalk ready for inauguration, Mehdipatnam Skywalk to follow soon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set for the inauguration of the Uppal Skywalk built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at a cost of Rs 25 crore. A similar skywalk at Mehdipatnam will be inaugurated soon.

The pedestrian-friendly facility at Uppal, which has six entry and exit points, is supported by 37 pillars and is six meters wide.

The Skywalk is equipped with eight elevators, six staircases, and four escalators, making it accessible to all.

Uppal Skywalk

The facility is set to solve the problem of frequent road accidents. It is also going to benefit 20 thousand daily pedestrians, including Hyderabad Metro Rail commuters.

The Uppal Skywalk, which was proposed on the instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao, is ready for inauguration.

The hop-on stations are strategically placed at the Metro station towards Nagole Road, Ramanthapur Road, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) theme park, the Warangal bus stop near the GHMC office, the Uppal Police Station, and the road opposite the Uppal Electrical substation. The skywalk will be a boon for commuters and will ensure a hassle-free ride.

Mehdipatnam Skywalk

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is all set to get another skywalk at Mehdipatnam. This 390-meter-long skywalk has 11 elevators and will help pedestrians move from one part of the busy junction to another.

The skywalk will have five hop-on stations located near Rythu Bazar, the Defence compound wall, the Mehdipatnam bus bay area, the Asif Nagar police station, and the Gudimalkapur junction. This facility will be a relief for the locals who face difficulties in crossing the busy junction.

The skywalks in Hyderabad are a part of the city’s initiative to provide safe and efficient facilities for pedestrians. The government is taking every measure to make the city pedestrian-friendly and to reduce road accidents. The skywalks not only help pedestrians cross the roads but also ensure a hassle-free ride for commuters. With more such initiatives in the pipeline, Hyderabad is set to become one of the most pedestrian-friendly cities in India.