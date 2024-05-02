SRH vs RR IPL match: Hyderabad metro run time extended today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad metro rail announced the extension of the public transportation’s run time to 12:15 am, owing to the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, May 2.

“Metro Service Update for IPL Cricket Match!

Hey Metro Riders!

Today’s the big day with the IPL cricket match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal! To make sure you catch all the action without worrying about your ride home, we’ve got some exciting news!

Extended Service Hours: The last trains will depart from their terminal stations at 12:15 am and will reach their destinations by around 1:10 am.

Entry Points: During these extended hours, you can hop on at NGRI, Stadium, and Uppal stations only.

Exiting Stations: At all other stations, exits will be available, so you can still head home smoothly after the game! Enjoy the match and let us take care of your travel needs!” L&T HMRL said in a post on X.

The L&T HMRL further advised cricket lovers to book round trip tickets to avoid station rush.

An erratic Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to fix their chasing troubles and get their campaign back on track when they host the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

A lot more is at stake for the Sunrisers than the Royals, who have virtually qualified for the playoffs.

In ominous form till a few days back, SRH dropped out of the top four on the points table after suffering back-to-back losses against wooden spooners Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings where they failed to chase down totals.

With five wins and four losses, the 2016 champions sit in the fifth spot with 10 points.

The Pat Cummins-led side’s top and middle-order batters have failed collectively while chasing, forcing head coach Daniel Vettori to admit that the idea of going all out with the bat in the second innings might not be the right thing to do.

SRH have breached the 250-run mark thrice this season but all while batting first. In contrast, they haven’t managed to chase a total in excess of 200 even once.

Runaway leaders Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will look to continue their near-flawless run. The inaugural edition’s champions have shown they are perfectly equipped to compete anywhere.

They are perched atop the table with 16 points — four points ahead of second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders. They are all but through to the knockout stage.

The Royals boast of a formidable top order, comprising Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and skipper Sanju Samson, with all three of them in good nick.

The West Indian duo of Shimron Hetymer and Rovman Powell and youngsers Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel have also shown they can hit top gear.

They have an equally potent bowling attack comprising Yuzvendra Chahal, the experienced Trent Boult, Avesh Khan and Sandeep Sharma.

The Teams (from):

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav (wk), Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

(With excerpts from PTI)