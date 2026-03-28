SRH’s Abhishek Sharma, Palak Tiwari in one frame: What’s the buzz?

Hyderabad: Actor Palak Tiwari and cricketer Abhishek Sharma have teamed up for a new advertisement, and their collaboration is already gaining attention online. The duo was recently spotted shooting together, and now that the campaign is out, fans are loving this unique crossover between entertainment and cricket.

Bringing together two young and rising personalities from different fields, the ad has created instant curiosity. Their chemistry appears fresh and engaging, making the campaign stand out among recent brand collaborations.

A blend of cricket and entertainment

Abhishek Sharma has been steadily building his reputation on the cricket field, while Palak Tiwari continues to grow her presence through brand shoots and public appearances. Their pairing feels natural and appealing, especially to younger audiences.

Such collaborations between sports and entertainment are becoming more common, but this one has struck a chord with fans. Social media reactions highlight how viewers enjoyed their on-screen presence, with many praising their chemistry and expressing excitement to see them together again.

Palak’s rising career

Palak Tiwari is also preparing for her upcoming OTT debut with Lukkhe. She has been actively expanding her portfolio with multiple projects and brand endorsements, strengthening her position in the industry.

Her collaboration with Abhishek adds another notable milestone, helping her connect with a wider audience beyond films and digital platforms.

Fans have responded positively to the ad, appreciating the unique pairing and the concept. The combination of cricket and entertainment has added excitement, especially during the ongoing buzz around the IPL season.

Overall, the campaign stands out as a perfect mix of two worlds, creating a youthful and engaging appeal that resonates with today’s audience.