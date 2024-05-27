SRH’s Kavya Maran breaks down in stadium, video goes viral

Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured their third Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy with an impressive eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the finals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

After losing the toss, KKR’s bowlers put on a brilliant show, dismissing SRH for just 113 runs, the lowest total ever in an IPL final. KKR then chased down the target of 114 runs with 57 balls remaining.

Soon after KKR’s win, SRH owner Kavya Maran was seen applauding the former’s performance with tears in her eyes. A viral video shows her breaking down and wiping away tears after KKR’s win. The clip of heart broken Kavya is going viral on social media and it has been garnering reactions from fans.

Kavya Maran was hiding her tears. 💔



– She still appreciated KKR. pic.twitter.com/KJ88qHmIg6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2024

Check out the reactions below:

Seeing her sad makes me cry 💔 pic.twitter.com/IFEPzzpyuc — Apuroop Achanta (@digitaldetox_9) May 26, 2024

Despite the loss, SRH had a strong IPL 2024 season, finishing second in the league table and defeating Rajasthan Royals in the playoffs to reach the final.