Sri Chaitanya founder B S Rao passes away due to heart attack

Hyderabad: The Founder and chairman of the well-known Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions Boppana Satya Narayana Rao, famously known as BS Rao passed away on Thursday in Hyderabad.

BS Rao, 75, had reportedly been suffering from health issues for some time before succumbing to the ailment a short time ago.

He died while being treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

According to media reports, his mortal remains would be moved to Vijayawada for final rites. Before establishing Sri Chaitanya institutions in 1986, BN Rao and his wife worked as doctors in England and Iran.