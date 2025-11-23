Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th Gurta Gaddi celebrated with fervor in Hyderabad

This day, marking the occasion when the tenth Sikh Guru was formally bestowed his Guruship, drew hundreds of devotees for celebrations at Chilkalguda, Sitafalmandi.

Hyderabad: Hundreds of devotees gathered at Chilkalguda, Sitafalmandi for the grand Kirtan Darbar commemorating the 350th Gurta Gaddi of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on Sunday, November 23.

This day marks the occasion when the tenth Sikh Guru was formally bestowed his Guruship.

The program was part of a week-long observance for the ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s martyrdom anniversary.

The Sikh Guru is revered for his supreme sacrifice in protecting human dignity, religious freedom, and rights of the oppressed. His teachings will be honoured through Nagar Kirtans and Vishal Kirtan Darbars till November 30.

The congregation featured Gurbani Keertans and Kathas (holy discourses) rendered by renowned Ragi Jathas, highlighting the universal teachings of Sikhism. After the congregation concluded, a Guru Ka Langar was served to all attendees.

