Sri Krishnashtami: Schools in Hyderabad closed on September 5

Hyderabad: Schools and other educational institutions in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will observe a holiday in view of Sri Krishnashtami, an annual festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna.

According to the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2026, the Sri Krishnashtami holiday has been listed under ‘General Holidays.’

Sri Krishnashtami holiday for schools in Hyderabad

Educational institutions in Hyderabad are going to observe the holiday on Friday, September 4. As it has been declared as a ‘General Holiday’, apart from schools, other establishments, including government offices, will remain closed.

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It may be noted that Sri Krishnashtami is one of the major festivals of Hindus, which is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country.

In Hyderabad too, the festival is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm. Temples dedicated to Lord Krishna will be adorned with elaborate lighting and floral decorations.

Other holidays

This month, schools, other educational institutions and offices in Hyderabad will observe two general and one optional holiday.

Also Read List of general, optional holidays in Telangana for 2026

On September 14, the city will observe a holiday due to Vinayaka Chavithi. Another holiday on September 23 for ‘Yazdahum Shareef’ will be optional.