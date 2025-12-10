List of general, optional holidays in Telangana for 2026

March 21 and May 27 are designated as tentative dates for Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha.

Telangana government declares holiday for Maha Shivratri
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released the official list of general and optional holidays for 2026.

The notification, issued by the General Administration Department, includes guidelines on public holidays for all government offices.

It states that state government offices will also remain closed on all Sundays and second Saturdays in 2026.

List of General Holidays in Telangana for 2026

The Telangana government has sanctioned a total of 27 general holidays for state employees in 2026. They are as follows:

  1. January 14: Bhogi
  2. January 15: Sankranti/Pongal
  3. January 26: Republic Day
  4. February 15: Maha Shivaratri
  5. March 3: Holi
  6. March 19: Ugadi
  7. March 21: Eid-ul-Fitr (Moon sighting may alter date)
  8. March 22: Following day of Eid-ul-Fitr
  9. March 27: Sri Rama Navami
  10. April 3: Good Friday
  11. April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
  12. April 14: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday
  13. May 27: Eid-ul-Adha (Moon sighting may alter date)
  14. June 26: Shahadat Imam Hussain (10th Muharram)
  15. August 10: Bonalu
  16. August 15: Independence Day
  17. August 26: Milad-un-Nabi (Moon sighting may alter date)
  18. September 4: Sri Krishna Astami
  19. September 14: Vinayaka Chavithi
  20. October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
  21. October 18: Saddula Bathukamma
  22. October 20: Vijaya Dasami/Dushera
  23. October 21: Following day of Vijaya Dasami
  24. November 8: Deepavali
  25. November 24: Kartika Purnima/Guru Nanak’s Birthday
  26. December 25: Christmas
  27. December 26: Boxing Day

Optional Holidays

In addition to general holidays, there is a list of 26 optional holidays for Telangana government employees in 2026. Here is a selection of these optional holidays:

  1. January 1: New Year’s Day
  2. January 3: Birthday of Hazrath Ali (RA)
  3. January 16: Kanumu
  4. January 17: Shab-e-Meraj
  5. January 23: Sri Panchami
  6. February 2: Shab-e-Barat
  7. March 10: Shahadat Hazrath Ali (RA)
  8. March 13: Jumuatul Wada
  9. March 17: Shab-e-Qader
  10. March 31: Mahavir Jayanti
  11. April 14: Tamil New Year’s Day
  12. April 20: Basava Jayanthi
  13. May 1: Buddha Purnima
  14. June 4: Eid-e-Ghadeer
  15. June 25: 9th Moharram
  16. July 16: Ratha Yathra
  17. August 4: Arbayeen
  18. August 15: Parsi New Year’s Day
  19. August 21: Varalakshmi Vratham
  20. August 28: Sravana Purnima/Rakhi Purnima
  21. September 23: Yaz Dhum Shareef
  22. October 19: Maharnavami
  23. October 26: Birthday of Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mahdi Maud
  24. November 8: Naraka Chaturdhi
  25. December 24: Christmas Eve
  26. December 26: Birthday of Hazrath Ali

Moon-sighting Dependent Holidays in Telangana

Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, and Milad-un-Nabi will align with the lunar calendar, so the dates may vary.

Currently, March 21 and May 27 are designated as tentative dates for Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha, while Milad-un-Nabi is scheduled for August 26, 2026, subject to the moon sighting.

This comprehensive holiday calendar for Telangana in 2026 is essential for planning personal and official events.

