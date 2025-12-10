List of general, optional holidays in Telangana for 2026

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released the official list of general and optional holidays for 2026.

The notification, issued by the General Administration Department, includes guidelines on public holidays for all government offices.

It states that state government offices will also remain closed on all Sundays and second Saturdays in 2026.

List of General Holidays in Telangana for 2026

The Telangana government has sanctioned a total of 27 general holidays for state employees in 2026. They are as follows:

January 14: Bhogi January 15: Sankranti/Pongal January 26: Republic Day February 15: Maha Shivaratri March 3: Holi March 19: Ugadi March 21: Eid-ul-Fitr (Moon sighting may alter date) March 22: Following day of Eid-ul-Fitr March 27: Sri Rama Navami April 3: Good Friday April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday April 14: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday May 27: Eid-ul-Adha (Moon sighting may alter date) June 26: Shahadat Imam Hussain (10th Muharram) August 10: Bonalu August 15: Independence Day August 26: Milad-un-Nabi (Moon sighting may alter date) September 4: Sri Krishna Astami September 14: Vinayaka Chavithi October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 18: Saddula Bathukamma October 20: Vijaya Dasami/Dushera October 21: Following day of Vijaya Dasami November 8: Deepavali November 24: Kartika Purnima/Guru Nanak’s Birthday December 25: Christmas December 26: Boxing Day

Optional Holidays

In addition to general holidays, there is a list of 26 optional holidays for Telangana government employees in 2026. Here is a selection of these optional holidays:

January 1: New Year’s Day January 3: Birthday of Hazrath Ali (RA) January 16: Kanumu January 17: Shab-e-Meraj January 23: Sri Panchami February 2: Shab-e-Barat March 10: Shahadat Hazrath Ali (RA) March 13: Jumuatul Wada March 17: Shab-e-Qader March 31: Mahavir Jayanti April 14: Tamil New Year’s Day April 20: Basava Jayanthi May 1: Buddha Purnima June 4: Eid-e-Ghadeer June 25: 9th Moharram July 16: Ratha Yathra August 4: Arbayeen August 15: Parsi New Year’s Day August 21: Varalakshmi Vratham August 28: Sravana Purnima/Rakhi Purnima September 23: Yaz Dhum Shareef October 19: Maharnavami October 26: Birthday of Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mahdi Maud November 8: Naraka Chaturdhi December 24: Christmas Eve December 26: Birthday of Hazrath Ali

Moon-sighting Dependent Holidays in Telangana

Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, and Milad-un-Nabi will align with the lunar calendar, so the dates may vary.

Currently, March 21 and May 27 are designated as tentative dates for Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha, while Milad-un-Nabi is scheduled for August 26, 2026, subject to the moon sighting.

This comprehensive holiday calendar for Telangana in 2026 is essential for planning personal and official events.