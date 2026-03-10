Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices amid panic buying

The price revision comes as global crude oil prices crossed USD 100 per barrel for the first time in four years following escalating tensions in West Asia.

Press Trust of India  |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th March 2026 11:50 am IST
Silhouette of an oil pumpjack and drilling rig at sunset in an oil field.
Oil field machinery silhouetted against a sunset sky. Photo: X

Colombo: Sri Lanka has increased retail fuel prices by over 8 per cent with effect from midnight Monday, March 9, in a bid to curb hoarding and panic buying amid rising global crude oil prices, officials said on Tuesday.

Under the latest revision, the prices of widely used petrol and diesel varieties have been increased by LKR 22 per litre, the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said.

The move is aimed at curbing hoarding and panic buying, it said.

“We have noticed heavy consumption since the news of the Middle East war situation,” a CPC official said.

Long queues have been seen outside fuel stations since February 28 after hostilities intensified following USIran strikes against Iran, triggering fears of supply disruptions.

The CPC said Sri Lanka currently has sufficient fuel stocks to last until the end of April.

