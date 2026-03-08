Sri Lanka to grant one month visas to distressed Iranian sailors: Minister

Sri Lanka grants one-month free visas to Iranian survivors of US submarine attack, offering temporary humanitarian protection as repatriation decision remains pending.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th March 2026 8:09 pm IST
Sri Lankan navy rescues Iranian sailors from a distressed vessel near Galle coast.
Iris Dena is a Moudge Class Frigate of the Iranian Navy (File/indiannavy.gov.in)

Colombo: Sri Lanka will grant free one-month visas to a group rescued from Iranian vessels, allowing them to remain in Sri Lanka under humanitarian protection, a senior minister said on Sunday.

Speaking on the matter, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala said similar decisions could be taken in the future if necessary, stressing that such measures are not intended to support or harm any particular party.

“They will be granted one month gratis visas,” Wijepala told reporters.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

“We will not be taking any sides but will act on a humanitarian basis in terms of international law,” Wijepala stressed.

32 Iranians survive US attack

There are 32 who had survived the US submarine attack on the sunk ‘Iris Dena’ frigate. Another 186 were evacuated from ‘Iris Bushehr’

Out of the 32 from the sunk frigate, only 10 remain under treatment at Karapitiya, the national hospital at Galle, the southern port city.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The 22 have been discharged from the hospital.

They were admitted on Wednesday after the ship had been sunk, consequent to being torpedoed by a US submarine.

Sri Lanka is yet to make a decision on their repatriation. Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath has said Sri Lanka would strictly adhere to the relevant international laws to deal with the situation.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th March 2026 8:09 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button