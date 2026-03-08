Sri Lanka to grant one month visas to distressed Iranian sailors: Minister

Colombo: Sri Lanka will grant free one-month visas to a group rescued from Iranian vessels, allowing them to remain in Sri Lanka under humanitarian protection, a senior minister said on Sunday.

Speaking on the matter, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala said similar decisions could be taken in the future if necessary, stressing that such measures are not intended to support or harm any particular party.

“They will be granted one month gratis visas,” Wijepala told reporters.

“We will not be taking any sides but will act on a humanitarian basis in terms of international law,” Wijepala stressed.

32 Iranians survive US attack

There are 32 who had survived the US submarine attack on the sunk ‘Iris Dena’ frigate. Another 186 were evacuated from ‘Iris Bushehr’

Out of the 32 from the sunk frigate, only 10 remain under treatment at Karapitiya, the national hospital at Galle, the southern port city.

The 22 have been discharged from the hospital.

They were admitted on Wednesday after the ship had been sunk, consequent to being torpedoed by a US submarine.

Sri Lanka is yet to make a decision on their repatriation. Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath has said Sri Lanka would strictly adhere to the relevant international laws to deal with the situation.