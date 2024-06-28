Sri Lanka withholds exam results of 70 Muslim students over hijab

The Examinations Department in Sri Lanka has withheld the exam results of 70 Muslim girls for wearing head scarf having their ears covered during the exam.

The Muslim students from Zahira College, Trincomalee, who mainly belong to low-income families appeared in Advanced Level (A/L) exams in January 2024.

To comply with regulations of the college requiring visible ears to prevent cheating, the students wore loose transparent white shawls instead of right-fitting hijabs. With this condition, the exam supervisors allowed them to sit in the examination hall. However, the Department of Examinations later determined the students had worn hijabs that could have hidden Bluetooth earpieces.

As a result, the educational body did not release the results of the students. Meanwhile, other candidates received their grades on May 31. The Muslim students claimed that the decision puts them at risk of being denied the opportunity for higher education.

Taking note of the issue, the teachers and activists have condemned the move of educational authorities, stating that Muslim girls often face barriers to education even in their communities. These students had overcome such obstacles but now face discrimination due to “anti-Muslim sentiment”.

“The girls had worn head shawls to ensure their ears were visible. The penalties imposed, attributing them to anti-Muslim sentiments perpetuated not only by the Sinhala Buddhist majority but also within the Tamil community,” said activist Shreen Saroor.

Speaking to the Sunday Morning, Commissioner General of Examinations Amith Jayasundara stated there is no condition as the rule requires both ears to remain uncovered before entering the examination hall and throughout the exam duration.

“The regulations were enforced after consultations with several groups, including Muslim religious groups. He mentioned that this rule had also been passed in the Parliament of Sri Lanka years ago, “Jayasundara added.

However, the official did not clear when the results will be declared as the students are waiting to join higher classes.

Similar incidents have occurred in Trincomalee over Muslim dress in the education sector, but Muslim A/L candidates do not appear to have experienced the same discrimination elsewhere in Sri Lanka. However, 13 women sitting in a teachers’ exam in Colombo faced a comparable challenge in 2023.