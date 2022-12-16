Sri Lanka’s GDP contracts 11.8% in Q3

The GDP for the third quarter at constant (2015) price was 2,884 billion LKR ($7.9 billion), Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 16th December 2022 11:17 am IST
Sri Lanka's GDP contracts 11.8% in Q3
Representational image

Colombo: Amid the ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lanka’s Department of Census and Statistics said that the island nation’s estimated gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 11.8 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022.

The GDP for the third quarter at constant (2015) price was 2,884 billion LKR ($7.9 billion), Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying.

Also Read
Valiant Mumbai nurse tells UNSC of lasting toll of 26/11 night of hospital terror

The Department said the overall agriculture, industry and services activities declined by 8.7 per cent, 21.2 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively, in the quarter.

Sri Lanka’s real GDP is expected to fall by 9.2 per cent this year and 4.2 per cent in 2023, according to a World Bank report.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button