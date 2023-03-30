Sri Rama Navami Shoba Yatra ‘peaceful’, says Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: City police on Thursday said that meticulous planning, supervision by its senior officers, coordination with other departments the perfect execution of commands by the field personnel ensured that the Sri Rama Navami Shoba Yatra procession ended on a ‘peaceful’ note here on Thursday.

“Thanks to the technology which helped in live monitoring the procession, crowd movement, and traffic flow,” a press release said.

City police commissioner CV Anand paid a field visit to the entire procession stretch in the morning and encouraged the Utsav committee to start their procession early which it finally did at 1.45 pm.

The Anand Singh and MLA Raja Singh processions followed and weaved their way through the Mangalhat, Begum Bazaar Chhatri, Siddiambar Bazaar, Gowliguda, and Koti areas and finally reached the Hanuman Vyamshala amidst huge and boisterous crowds.

All the events were watched closely from the joint command control center in Basheer Bagh where officials of RTC, R&B, GHMC, EMRI, Fire, and Electricity were present.

CV Anand monitored the live drone footage, CCTV feeds, and radio communications and gave timely instructions to the field officers. Senior officers descended to the field and ensured that the procession moved on.

Around thousands of police, persons were deployed for Bando bust in sensitive areas.

“The procession was completed peacefully with the cooperation of organizers, other govt departments, devotees, and the general public.” Said CP Anand.