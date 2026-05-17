SriLankan Airlines accuses Indian employees of Rs 2.2 crore fraud

Colombo: SriLankan Airlines has accused several Indian employees based in its Chennai office of misappropriating funds worth Rs 22 million.

In a statement issued on Saturday, May 16, the Sri Lankan flag carrier said that the fraud was carried out by altering invoices, payment details and signatures.

“With regard to the misappropriation of funds at SriLankan Airlines’ office in Chennai, the airline wishes to inform that a few employees, all Indian nationals working in the finance department in Chennai are alleged to have misappropriated a total of INR 22 million over a period of time by fraudulently altering invoices, payment details and signatures,” it said.

The airline did not specify the duration of the misappropriation.

It said that Indian law enforcement has been contacted, and investigations are currently ongoing to recover the loss.

It also referred to a separate incident of an erroneous payment made to a service provider in the UAE due to a compromised email account.