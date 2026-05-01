No change in ATF price for domestic airlines; petrol, diesel, LPG rates steady

While no change has been made in rates for domestic airlines, there has been an increase in prices for international carriers.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2026 8:07 am IST
Refueling at an Indian petrol station with multiple fuel nozzles, highlighting rising fuel prices amid ec.
Representational photo

New Delhi: Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for domestic airlines remained unchanged on Friday as state-owned oil companies decided to absorb the rise in global fuel prices to protect airlines and consumers, IndianOil said.

Retail prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG cylinders have also been kept steady, insulating consumers from international price volatility.

In a statement, IOC said there has been no rate revision in key fuels affecting the general public.

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ATF prices are, as per practice, revised on the 1st of every month based on input cost.

While no change has been made in rates for domestic airlines, there has been an increase in prices for international carriers.

IOC said that retail prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for consumers, who account for nearly 90 per cent of total consumption. Similarly, prices of domestic LPG (14.2-kg cylinders) for about 33 crore consumers have not been altered. Prices of kerosene distributed under the public distribution system (PDS) also remained unchanged.

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Overall, around 80 per cent of petroleum products have seen no change in prices, ensuring stability for the majority of consumers, the statement said.

Price revisions have been limited to select industrial segments, which account for a relatively small share of consumption and are subject to routine monthly adjustments based on global benchmarks, IOC said.

Prices of bulk and commercial LPG cylinders (less than 1 per cent of total consumption) have been revised, while bulk diesel and ATF for international airline operations have been increased, it said without elaborating.

At the same time, nearly 4 per cent of petroleum products have witnessed a price decrease, reflecting fluctuations in global markets.

In overall terms, about 80 per cent of products saw no change, 4 per cent recorded a decrease, and 16 per cent – largely industrial fuels – registered an increase in prices.

IOC said the measures reflect a calibrated approach by oil marketing companies to align with global trends while protecting domestic consumers and maintaining economic stability.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2026 8:07 am IST

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