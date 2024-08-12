Srinagar Tiranga rally in pictures

Srinagar Tiranga rally in pictures
Srinagar: 'Shikarawalas' take part in a 'Tiranga rally' ahead of Independence Day, at Dal Lake in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Security personnel keep watch during a ‘Tiranga rally’ along the banks of Dal Lake, ahead of Independence Day, in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)
Srinagar: People take part in a ‘Tiranga rally’ along the banks of Dal Lake, ahead of Independence Day, in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)
Srinagar: ‘Shikarawalas’ take part in a ‘Tiranga rally’ ahead of Independence Day, at Dal Lake in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha takes part in a ‘Tiranga rally’ along the banks of Dal Lake, ahead of Independence Day, in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)

