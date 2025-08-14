This monsoon, the mighty Srisailam Dam is putting on a show you won’t want to miss. Recently, six of its gates were opened, sending torrents of Krishna River water gushing down into the lush valley below. The sight is both thrilling and serene white froth cascading into emerald surroundings, mist rising like nature’s own fireworks.

Siasat.com brings a perfect weekend travel recommendation for Hyderabadis planning a short, scenic break over the Independence Day weekend, this is the perfect time to head to Srisailam.

About Srisailam Dam

Located around 215 km from Hyderabad, Srisailam is a blend of natural beauty, engineering marvel, and deep spirituality. The journey takes about 6-7 hours by road, with the winding ghat roads adding to the charm. Monsoon rains make the forests greener, the dam fuller, and the views unforgettable.

Top Scenic and Spiritual Spots to Explore

Pathala Ganga: The Pathala Ganga Ropeway, near Haritha Hotel offers a 4–5 minute ride to the riverbank, saving you 500 steps, for Rs.50 (adults) and Rs.35 (children), open 6 AM–5:30 PM. From there, enjoy 20-minute boat rides on the Krishna River between 9 AM-5 PM at the same fare.

Akka Mahadevi Caves: Natural caves rich in legend, reached by a one-hour boat ride at Rs.350 per person (10:30 AM, needs 18-20 participants).

Srisailam Dam View Point: Stunning day and night views, with tri-colour lights on Independence Day.

Hatakeswaram Temple and Viewpoint: Ideal for panoramic photos.

Mallikarjuna Swamy Jyotirlinga Temple: One of India’s twelve sacred Jyotirlingas.

Shikaram: Srisailam’s highest point, offering sweeping hill views.

Sakshi Ganapati Temple: Said to bear witness to devotees’ visits.

Octopus View Point and Ista Kameswari Temple: Scenic, offbeat nature spots.

Nagarjunasagar–Srisailam Tiger Reserve: Wildlife, forest trails, and serene nature.

Sangameswaram Temple: Emerges when water levels recede.

Umamaheshwaram Temple: Peaceful forest temple with scenic surroundings.

Travel and Stay Options

By Bus: TSRTC runs multiple direct buses daily from MGBS and JBS, taking about 6-7 hours.

By Cab: Private cabs cost around Rs.3,500-Rs.4,500 for a round trip. If you’re travelling with your whole family, consider booking a mini bus for a comfortable ride from Hyderabad. A round trip to Srisailam may cost around Rs 10,000– Rs 12,000.

Accommodation: Book in advance via srisailamonline.com under the Accommodation Booking section. Choose your date, room type, and pay online.

Temple Darshan and Tickets

Book via the same portal under the Darshan/Seva Booking section.

Special Darshan tickets cost Rs.150.

Keep a valid government ID ready for verification at entry.

Local Sightseeing

Auto rides covering nearby temples and viewpoints cost about Rs.150. Negotiate the fare before starting.

Do’s and Don’ts

Carry umbrellas or raincoats during monsoon visits.

Wear comfortable shoes for hilly walks.

Respect temple customs,dress modestly.

Avoid venturing near overflowing waters or restricted areas for photos.

Don’t litter keep the hills pristine.

Why This Weekend is Special

With the dam’s gates open, the monsoon in full bloom, and the Independence Day holiday giving you extra time off, Srisailam offers a refreshing escape from city life. It’s not just about witnessing nature’s power, it’s about soaking in the greenery, the cool breeze, the sacred atmosphere, and the joy of a road trip.

So, pack your camera, book your tickets, and let the roar of Srisailam Dam be your soundtrack this Independence Day weekend.