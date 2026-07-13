Srivalli to Geetanjali: Rashmika Mandanna’s 7 most iconic film looks

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna has consistently impressed audiences not only with her performances but also with her effortless on-screen style. Whether portraying the girl-next-door, a fierce action heroine, a royal queen, or a graceful romantic lead, every character brings with it a distinct fashion identity. The Pan-India No. 1 heroine’s film wardrobes have often inspired fans, proving that her style evolves seamlessly with every role. Let’s take a look at her most memorable looks in movies.

Rashmika Mandanna’s most memorable characters and looks

1. Geetha Govindam – Traditional with a Modern Touch

From colourful kurtas to elegant ethnic wear, Geetha’s wardrobe struck the perfect balance between sophistication and simplicity, becoming one of Rashmika’s most-loved style statements.

2. Dear Comrade – Casual and Relatable

Lilly’s wardrobe reflected youthful charm through oversized shirts, denim, relaxed kurtas, sportswear and comfortable silhouettes. The effortless styling made her character instantly relatable.

3. Pushpa – Rustic Grace

As Srivalli, Rashmika’s handloom sarees, traditional jewellery, braided hairstyles, and earthy colour palette beautifully captured rural authenticity while remaining visually striking.

4. Chhaava – Royal Grandeur

Playing Maharani Yesubai, Rashmika exuded regal elegance in rich Paithani-inspired sarees, intricate Maharashtrian jewellery, traditional nose rings, and royal drapes. Every look reflected the grace and strength befitting a queen.

5. Cocktail 2 – Contemporary Glamour

The recently released film unveiled looks which showcased Rashmika in chic contemporary ensembles, blending effortless glamour with modern sophistication.

6. Ranabaali – Regal and Intense

Early glimpses from Ranabaali hint at dramatic costumes and commanding styling with a cultural touch, adding yet another distinct fashion chapter to her evolving filmography.

7. Mysaa – Fierce Transformation

The first look from Mysaa presents Rashmika in one of her boldest avatars yet, featuring rugged styling, intense expressions, and an action-ready aesthetic unlike anything she has done before.

From elegant drapes and royal ensembles to everyday casuals, rustic aesthetics, glamorous contemporary fashion, and fierce action looks, Rashmika Mandanna effortlessly transforms for every character she portrays. It is this versatility that makes her one of Indian cinema’s most exciting style icons on screen. With an exciting lineup that includes Mysaa, Ranabaali, Animal Park, Pushpa 3, and the recently announced Raaka, audiences can look forward to many more memorable fashion moments alongside her powerful performances.