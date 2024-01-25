SRK arrived in style for Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’ screening

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday night arrived in style at the special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Fighter’.

Interestingly, ahead of the release, filmmaker Siddharth Anand hosted a special screening of the film for the members of the film industry on Wednesday in Mumbai. And guess what? King Khan came to the screening as he share a special bond with Fighter team.

Mumbai-based paps clicked the stars upon their arrival at the venue. The King Khan arrived for the screening in his swanky car. Although he refrained from getting popped, photographers were quick to capture his car.

Besides King Khan, celebrities like Rakesh Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, and Zayed Khan also arrived.

Makers and cast of the film also arrived in the national capital on Wednesday for the special screening for IAF officers.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. It is a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

The film was released in the theatres today.

Meanwhile, SRK ruled the box office in 2023 with three s hits Pathaan (in January), Jawaan (in September) and Dunki (in December).

He has still not announced his next projects.