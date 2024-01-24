Another BIG Bollywood blockbuster loading, SRK drops hint

Mumbai: Bollywood has had a fantastic year in 2023, with many blockbusters and success stories. Its 2024 now and fans are eagerly waiting for the next big blockbuster to hit the screens. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who delivered not one but three super hits last year, has dropped a hint about the upcoming blockbuster Bollywood movie.

It is not his film but Siddharth Anand’s upcoming movie ‘Fighter’.

‘Fighter’ is a highly anticipated movie that features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and is set to release on January 25, 2024. The movie is expected to be a high-octane action thriller with stunning visuals and breathtaking stunts.

Siddharth Anand, the director Fighter, has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was thoroughly impressed with the trailer of the film.

In a recent interview with News18, Anand said, “He (Shah Rukh Khan) loved the trailer. In fact, I met him the day it was released. He loved the look of the villain and the stunts. According to him, the CGI appeared very seamless. He was very impressed”.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and has a massive fan following across the globe. He has worked with Siddharth Anand in the past on the blockbuster movie ‘Pathaan’.