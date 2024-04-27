SRK attended KKR vs PBKS match with son AbRam

Kolkata: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday evening was spotted cheering for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they locked horns with Preity Zinta’s co-owned team Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, his team in Purple ended up on the losing side.

The social team of KKR dropped a reel in which King Khan can be seen watching the match with his son from the stands. SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani was also there.

Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh’s power-hitting display propelled PBKS to chase down the highest total that T20 cricket has ever witnessed, following their 8-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Friday.

KKR asked PBKS to defy the odds to walk away with two points, on a record-breaking night. PBKS started on the fast lane as boundaries kept raining with Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh going all guns blazing at the iconic Eden Gardens.

The first six overs were a display of the art of striking the ball towards the boundary line or across it. Both batters combined to score seven sixes in the powerplay which helped PBKS set the tone of the game.

The duo put 93 runs on the board in the first 36 deliveries to foreshadow the events that were about to unfold.

Prabhsimran lost his wicket on the final ball of the powerplay but PBKS stayed faithful to their aggressive approach.

Rilee Rossouw (26) played a short cameo which kept PBKS on track for the chase. Rossouw’s dismissal saw the arrival of Shashank Singh on the crease.

Bairstow and Shashank joined hands, forged an unbeaten 84-run partnership and made KKR batters rework their plans over and over again.

Shashank played with KKR bowlers, toyed with them and made them look clueless after each delivery. Bairstow who completed his ton with a boundary was a spectator at the other end as he enjoyed Shashank’s masterclass.

With a single, PBKS in the 19th over, PBKS sealed an 8-wicket win which marked their third win of the season.

The bowlers of both teams were hapless throughout the game as 252 runs came just through sixes in the entire game.