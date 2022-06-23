SRK, Deepika Padukone, Rana Daggubati in one movie, details here

Mumbai: After a hiatus of over three years, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to set the screens on fire with his three upcoming big films — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. While we know many updates about Pathaan, fans are curious to know more details about the other two movies. Now, we bring you an exciting update about Atlee’s directorial Jawan which is currently being shot in Hyderabad.

If the latest report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, Deepika Padukone and her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan might share screen space once again in Jawan. Yes, you read that right! DP is all set to make a grand cameo in the SRK-Nayanthara starrer action-thriller. She reportedly has a ‘short and important’ role in the film.

Not just Deepika, the movie will also have south star Rana Daggubati in it. Reports have it that the Virata Parvam actor will be playing a key role in Jawan. An official announcement regarding both the actors is still awaited.

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in other pivotal roles. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Apart from Jawan, Deepika Padukone also has a cameo in Brahmastra. Speaking about her full-length roles, DP has Fighter, Project K and Pathaan. Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, was last seen playing the lead role in Virata Parvam which is running successfully at the box office. The movie star Sai Pallavi in the female lead.