SRK delivers dialogue in Gujarati; Salman-Ranveer dance at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding

Jamnagar: Seems like the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aren’t over yet.

On Wednesday, several celebs including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Arijit Singh once again arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat where the three-day pre-wedding celebrations were held recently.

Reportedly, the celebs arrived in Jamnagar to enthrall the employees of Reliance Industries at a special event organized by the Ambani family.

Several pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

In one such video, SRK could be seen taking center stage and delivering his iconic dialogue “Ek Ladki Thi Deewani Si” from the romantic film ‘Mohabbatein’ in Gujarati.

Crowd roaring as Shah Rukh Khan made an entry at Ambani pre wedding again. Ambanis are treating him like family. pic.twitter.com/Xi5JtcdMYW — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 6, 2024

SRK also shared a warm hug with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Ranveer, on the other hand, set the stage on fire with his energetic dance performance on superhit tracks like ‘Malhari’ from the film ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

Ranveer aingh performing at jamnagar♥️🔥 pic.twitter.com/YV97GLp5fx — fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) March 6, 2024

In another video, superstar Salman Khan could be seen performing on stage to his hit tracks like ‘Jag Ghoomeya’, ‘Teri Meri’, ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’, and others.

Latest : Megastar #SalmanKhan performing on Teri Meri song at Anant Ambani's Wedding today. Bhai is looking damn handsome 🔥 pic.twitter.com/omyFkGHgGP — MASS (@Freak4Salman) March 6, 2024

Apart from them, singer Arijit Singh also arrived in Jamnagar and captivated the audience with his soulful tracks like ‘O Maahi’, ‘Roke Na Ruke Naina’, ‘Janam Janam’, and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ among others.

Arijit singing O Maahi 💗pic.twitter.com/u1z3yNwmUa — R (@poeticbirdie) March 6, 2024

SRK, Salman, and Ranveer were seen leaving Jamnagar on Wednesday night.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3.

Guests from all around the world were in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant.